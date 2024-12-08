Wigan 23-year-old denies dealing heroin and cocaine
A Wigan man has denied peddling hard drugs.
Nathan Fairhurst, of Thomas Street in Hindley Green, appeared at Bolton Crown Court to plead not guilty to possessing both heroin and cocaine with intent to supply the class A substances.
He further denied possessing class B substance cannabis with intent to supply on the same occasion: March 31 2022.
Fairhurst is due to stand trial on December 2 2026 although there will be a case management hearing before then on February 25 next year.