Wigan 27-year-old admits to making vile child abuse films

By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 04:55 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A young Wigan man has admitted to making and possessing indecent images of children.

Joshua Collier, 27, from Ince, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court to plead guilty to making 18 category A (the most serious), 18 category B and 207 category C images between January 21 and March 15, 2024.

He also admitted to possessing six prohibited images of children on January 28, 2024, 207 indecent images of children between January 21 and March 15, 2024, and 22 extreme pornographic images involving animals between December 31, 2023 and January 9, 2024.

Collier was remanded on unconditional bail until sentencing on June 20 at the same court.

