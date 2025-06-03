A young Wigan man has admitted to making and possessing indecent images of children.

Joshua Collier, 27, from Ince, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court to plead guilty to making 18 category A (the most serious), 18 category B and 207 category C images between January 21 and March 15, 2024.

He also admitted to possessing six prohibited images of children on January 28, 2024, 207 indecent images of children between January 21 and March 15, 2024, and 22 extreme pornographic images involving animals between December 31, 2023 and January 9, 2024.

Collier was remanded on unconditional bail until sentencing on June 20 at the same court.