Wigan 28-year-old faces string of violence charges against woman
Accusations of choking, threatening and stealing from a woman have been brought against a Wigan 28-year-old.
Shane Evans, of Oak Avenue in Golborne is accused of sending a threatening message to a named female on July 1 and then, 10 days later, strangling and assaulting her, threatening to kill her and stealing property from her. He is also charged with attempted grievous bodily harm on the same occasion.
No pleas have yet been entered and Evans was remanded into custody until appearing at Bolton Crown Court on July 22.