Wigan 34-year-old charged with attacking two other women

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 22nd Sep 2024, 12:30 BST
A woman has been charged with assaulting two people, causing them actual bodily harm, more than two years ago.

Kelly Bannister, 34, of Crabtree Road, Worsley Hall, is alleged to have attacked the women on August 20, 2022.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on October 16 and she was remanded on unconditional bail.