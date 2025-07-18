A Wigan 34-year-old has denied he waged a five-month campaign of domestic abuse against a woman.

Daniel Turner, of Poplar Avenue, Worsley Hall, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to a single charge of controlling and coercive behaviour towards a named female between December 24 2024 and May 31 2025.

The charge alleges that he repeatedly or continuously engaged in behaviour which was controlling or coercive, namely that he refused to leave the address of, assaulted and made threats towards the complainant.

He was granted conditional bail until his trial at the same court on May 21 2026.