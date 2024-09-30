Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan 37-year-old has admitted to subjecting a woman to a five-month stalking campaign.

David Hitchen, of Tamer Grove in Hindley Green, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to stalking the named female without causing fear of violence between April 5 and September 18 this year.

The charge read that Hitchen "continually harassed and stalked the victim over a period of months via messages, and attended her workplace."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was released on conditional bail until he is sentenced at the same court on November 15.