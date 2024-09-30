Wigan 37-year-old admits to stalking woman for five months

By Charles Graham
Published 30th Sep 2024, 04:55 BST
A Wigan 37-year-old has admitted to subjecting a woman to a five-month stalking campaign.

David Hitchen, of Tamer Grove in Hindley Green, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to stalking the named female without causing fear of violence between April 5 and September 18 this year.

The charge read that Hitchen "continually harassed and stalked the victim over a period of months via messages, and attended her workplace."

He was released on conditional bail until he is sentenced at the same court on November 15.