Three rape accusations have been made against a Wigan man.

Slavi Slavov, 38, of Meadow Street in Springfield, appeared before Manchester justices to face charges of sexually attacking a woman three times between November 1 2021 and April 30 2024.

He has not yet entered any pleas and, due to the seriousness of the case, it was immediately sent to Bolton Crown Court, where Slavov will make his first apperance on October 13.

Before then he is on unconditional bail.