Strangulation, assault and perverting the course of justice charges have been admitted by a Wigan borough man.

Paul Edwards, 44, of Wordsworth Avenue, Atherton, appeared before a Bolton judge to face a total of five charges all relating to alleged behaviour towards the same named woman.

He denied causing her grievous bodily harm on March 23 2022 and has not pleaded to a charge of harassing her without violence.

But he pleaded guilty to caused her actual bodily harm and intentionally throttling her on September 27 last year and perverting the course of justice by sending her messages on April 17 contrary to common law.

Sentence takes place at the same court on September 9.