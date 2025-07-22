Wigan Asda knife threat charge brought against 23-year-old
A 23-year-old has been accused of threatening a man with a blade at Wigan's Asda hypermarket.
Borough justices heard that Josh Mather, of Osborne Road, Ashton, menaced a named male with a large, yellow-handled knife at the store on September 30 last year and that he also stole £20 from him on the same occasion.
He was remanded into custody until August 15 when he will make a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge.
Mather has not yet entered pleas.