Wigan assault trial delayed for almost two years
A Wigan man who denies attacking a woman twice in two weeks will only be tried in nearly two years' time.
Cade England, 31, of Meadow Court, is charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm involving the same complainant.
One incident is alleged to have happened between August 16 and 30 and the other on August 30.
He is further charged with damaging the woman's mobile phone on August 30. He has also pleaded not guilty to criminal damage.
A Bolton Crown Court judge has now fixed his trial date for August 12 2026 and he is on bail until then.