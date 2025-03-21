A Wigan man accused of assault has had his trial delayed by months more.

Karl Lunn, 33, of Lincroft Road in Hindley Green, first entered a not guilty to a charge of assaulting Sheldon Bartlett in Westhoughton in February 2023, the incident having allegedly happened on January 13 2022.

He also denies possessing an offensive weapon, namely a tyre iron.

Lunn had been due to stand trial last August but now, due to case backlogs, the court postponed it until this month.

But now it has been further delayed until October 22 - more than three and a half years after the alleged incident.

He remains on bail until then.