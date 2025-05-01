Wigan bank card fraudster jailed

By Charles Graham
Published 1st May 2025, 04:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Wigan 40-year-old who went shopping with a stolen bank card has been locked up.

Graeme Liptrol, of Mains Avenue, Bamfurlong, appeared before Manchester justices to plead guilty to fraud by false representation when he made an £18 purchase with the stolen card on February 22.

Jailing him for 21 days, the bench said Liptrot had previously shown a flagrant disregard for court orders.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice