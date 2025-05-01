Wigan bank card fraudster jailed
A Wigan 40-year-old who went shopping with a stolen bank card has been locked up.
Graeme Liptrol, of Mains Avenue, Bamfurlong, appeared before Manchester justices to plead guilty to fraud by false representation when he made an £18 purchase with the stolen card on February 22.
Jailing him for 21 days, the bench said Liptrot had previously shown a flagrant disregard for court orders.