Wigan bank card thief went on spending spree

By Charles Graham
Published 8th Jan 2025, 15:45 GMT
A Wigan 25-year-old who stole a woman's bank card and then used it to go shopping has narrowly avoided an immediate spell behind bars.

Kieron Barrington, of Forest Avenue, Beech Hill, appeared before borough justices to admit to snatching the card from a named woman's car on December 1 and soon afterwards fraudulently making £335 worth of purchases using it at the Esso petrol station on Woodhouse Lane.

He was given an eight-week custodial sentence which was suspended for 12 months, he must complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work and pay back the amount he stole.

