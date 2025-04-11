Wigan Bargain Booze knife robber jailed for 5 years
A Wigan man who admitted holding up a Bargain Booze outlet while armed with a knife has been jailed for five years.
Dean Carradice, 39, of HMP Hindley, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to robbery and possession of a knife at the Ormskirk Road shop on July 30 last year.
During the raid the female shopkeeper was menaced with the blade and the raider stole £82.51 in cash from the till.
Carradice also admitted assaulting an emergency worker – a police officer – on August 8 at Wigan Police Station.
Returning to court to learn his fate, he was given a five-year custodial term.