Wigan Bargain Booze knife robber jailed for 5 years

By Charles Graham
Published 11th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
A Wigan man who admitted holding up a Bargain Booze outlet while armed with a knife has been jailed for five years.

Dean Carradice, 39, of HMP Hindley, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to robbery and possession of a knife at the Ormskirk Road shop on July 30 last year.

During the raid the female shopkeeper was menaced with the blade and the raider stole £82.51 in cash from the till.

Carradice also admitted assaulting an emergency worker – a police officer – on August 8 at Wigan Police Station.

Returning to court to learn his fate, he was given a five-year custodial term.

