Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan man who admitted holding up a Bargain Booze outlet while armed with a knife has been jailed for five years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean Carradice, 39, of HMP Hindley, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to robbery and possession of a knife at the Ormskirk Road shop on July 30 last year.

During the raid the female shopkeeper was menaced with the blade and the raider stole £82.51 in cash from the till.

Carradice also admitted assaulting an emergency worker – a police officer – on August 8 at Wigan Police Station.

Returning to court to learn his fate, he was given a five-year custodial term.