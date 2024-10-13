Wigan benefit fiddler spared immediate jail spell
Judith Glenn, 61, of Rectory Lane in Standish, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to fraudulently failing to inform the Department for Work and Pensions to a change of circumstances, namely that she was living with Stephen Banks between December 2018 and March 2023, knowing that this would have affected her entitlement to Employment and Support Allowance.
She was given a six-month custodial sentence which was suspended for the same period.
The bench said a jail term was warranted because of the length of time the fraud continued and the level of it, but said the sentence would be suspended because there was strong personal mitigation and good prospects of Glenn’s rehabilitation.
She must also pay court costs and a victim services surcharge together costing £239.