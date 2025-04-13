Wigan blackmailer spared prison
A Wigan 29-year-old who admitted blackmailing a woman has narrowly avoided an immediate spell behind bars.
Kieran Knowles, of Hamilton Square, Worsley Hall, pleaded guilty to demanding £100 with menaces from the woman between December 31, 2023 and January 31, 2024.
Appearing before a Chester Crown Court judge, he was given a 14-month prison sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.
He must also complete 200 hours of unpaid work and has been made the subject of a five-year restraining order preventing any contact with his victim.