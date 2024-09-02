Wigan Boots cosmetics thief ordered to pay compensation
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A man who stole £440 worth of cosmetics from Boots has been given a community punishment by Wigan magistrates.
Martin Wilding, 36, of Brindley Street, Pemberton, pleaded guilty to the theft which took place at the chain's Robin Park outlet on April 26.
He was put on a nine-month drug rehab programmes, ordered to complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and he must pay a total of £220 in compensation plus a £50 fine.