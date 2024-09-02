Wigan Boots cosmetics thief ordered to pay compensation

By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man who stole £440 worth of cosmetics from Boots has been given a community punishment by Wigan magistrates.

Martin Wilding, 36, of Brindley Street, Pemberton, pleaded guilty to the theft which took place at the chain's Robin Park outlet on April 26.

He was put on a nine-month drug rehab programmes, ordered to complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and he must pay a total of £220 in compensation plus a £50 fine.