A woman has denied driving dangerously and being in possession of two drugs.

Hannah Collins, 28, of Rowan Meadows, Leigh, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead not guilty to driving a white BMW dangerously on Warrington Road and East Lancashire Road in Leigh on May 27 last year.

She also denied having class A drug cocaine and class B drug cannabis with her.

She has yet to enter a plea regarding an alleged failure to provide a specimen of blood for analysis, but has admitted to a bail breach on November 18 this year.

Collins was remanded on conditional bail until a hearing at Bolton Crown Court on November 28.

