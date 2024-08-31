Wigan borough 31-year-old faces crack and heroin dealing charges
A Leigh 31-year-old has been accused of being a dealer in class A drugs.
Tyler Roberts,.of Warwick Road, stood before borough magistrates to face charges of possessing crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply them and being concerned in the supply of cannabis between May 10 2019 and March 2 2021.
The case was adjourned until September 2 when he is expected to enter pleas at the same court.