Wigan borough 47-year-old admits to owning banned dog
An Atherton woman has admitted to being the owner of a fighting dog.
Tina MacDonald, 47, of Buxton Close, stood before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to possessing or having custody of an XL Bully at her home on August 12 in contravention of the 1991 Dangerous Dogs Act.
She was granted unconditional bail until she returns to the court for sentencing on December 6.