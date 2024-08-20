Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A borough man has appeared in court after being charged with two counts of arson.

Graham Andrews, 53, of Radcliffe Grove, Leigh, is accused of arson and arson with intent to endanger life at his home address on July 8, 2022.

He has not yet entered pleas and Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on September 18.

He was remanded on unconditional bail.