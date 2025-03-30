Wigan borough man denies assaulting police officer

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 30th Mar 2025, 04:55 BST
A 38-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to attacking a police officer in Wigan.

Anthony Winstanley, of Reeves Street, Leigh, is charged with assaulting an emergency worker by beating him on March 22.

He also denied criminal damage to a window on December 31.

The case was adjourned by Wigan justices until a trial on July 31.

Winstanley was remanded on conditional bail.

