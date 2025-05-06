Wigan borough man in the dock on robbery and drug charges

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 6th May 2025
The case of a Wigan borough man accused of robbery and drug possession has been sent to the crown court.

Alan Williams, 57, of Cecil Street, Leigh, is charged with stealing a woman's purse, which contained £80 cash and a key, on February 13.

He is also alleged to have been in possession of class B drug cannabis on March 5.

Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on June 4.

He was remanded on conditional bail.

