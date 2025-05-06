Wigan borough man in the dock on robbery and drug charges
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The case of a Wigan borough man accused of robbery and drug possession has been sent to the crown court.
Alan Williams, 57, of Cecil Street, Leigh, is charged with stealing a woman's purse, which contained £80 cash and a key, on February 13.
He is also alleged to have been in possession of class B drug cannabis on March 5.
Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on June 4.
He was remanded on conditional bail.