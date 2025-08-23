Wigan borough man to stand trial next summer on theft charges

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 23rd Aug 2025, 15:45 BST
A Wigan borough man has denied stealing from supermarkets and a car.

John Blaney-Hayes, 32, of Cecil Street, Leigh, is charged with two thefts from Tesco Express in Wigan – washing pods worth £75 on June 27 and multiple boxes of chocolates worth £110 on July 4 – as well the theft of meat from Aldi on July 9.

He is also accused of stealing £10 from a car on Wigan Road, Standish, between July 14 and 15.

Blaney-Hayes was remanded on conditional bail until a trial at Tameside Magistrates’ Court on July 6.

