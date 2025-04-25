Wigan borough man who admitted attack receives suspended prison sentence
A Wigan borough man who attacked a woman has escaped immediate custody after being given a suspended prison sentence.
Cash Atherton, 46, of Turner Street, Leigh, pleaded guilty at an earlier court hearing to causing actual bodily harm to the woman on July 31.
He had been due to stand trial for the offence of intentional strangulation, but the prosecution instead accepted his plea for the lesser charge.
He has now been sentenced to 13 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, at Manchester Crown Court.