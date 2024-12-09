A trial date has been set for a Wigan borough man accused of murder.

Kevin Draper, 55, of Siddow Common, Leigh, appeared at Manchester Crown Court on Monday charged with the murder of 27-year-old Jack O’Brien.

A plea and trial preparation hearing was set for February 3 at Bolton Crown Court, with a trial scheduled to take place on June 2.

Draper was remanded into custody.

Emergency services were called to Siddow Common at 6.50pm on Tuesday after reports Mr O’Brien had been stabbed.

He was rushed to hospital for medical treatment to what police described as “life-threatening” knife wounds, but sadly he could not be saved.

An investigation was launched and several streets in the area were cordoned off as police made inquiries.

In a statement released via the police, his family paid tribute to their “only son, brother, uncle and grandson”.

They said: “No mother should ever have to bury a child. We have been left with a massive hole in our hearts which will never heal.

“As a family we will cherish every memory, good and the bad. His memory will live through us all, forever our Jack and forever 27.”

Detectives are still appealing for people with information about what happened to come forward.

Anyone with information, or CCTV, dashcam or phone footage, is asked to call police on 101 or 0161 856 1995, quoting log 2989 of December 3.

Alternatively, if you would prefer to remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.