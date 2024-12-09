A jury will sit on the inquest looking into the deaths of a Wigan man with special needs and his carer, a coroner has ruled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron Ritchie and his carer Ceri Jenkins were pulled from the Leeds-Liverpool Canal, off Crankwood Road in Abram, by emergency services on November 28, 2023.

Sadly Mr Ritchie, 49, died at the Royal Bolton Hospital that day, while Mr Jenkins, 60, died at Wigan Infirmary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A two-day inquest was due to begin at Bolton Coroner’s Court to examine the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Aaron Ritchie

But coroner Timothy Brennand said the date had been vacated and a pre-inquest review was held instead.

He explained to Mr Ritchie’s relatives that lawyers representing Mr Jenkins’ family had asked for the inquest to be held with a jury.

Mr Brennand said: “They feel that it is such an important and significant case, with wider public interest as to how people are trained and how people care for service users such as Aaron, that they feel this is a matter that needs to be placed in front of an inquest jury.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He decided to use his discretion to call a jury inquest, but acknowledged this meant further delays for the families and administrative issues.

Mr Brennand also considered a request by Mr Ritchie’s family for separate inquests looking into each man’s death.

But he believed the cases were “inextricably linked” and should be heard at the same time.

He said: “The inquest will seek to understand how, and in what way, the decision to take Aaron out on this particular route, on this particular day, given the prevailing weather conditions, how and in what way Mr Jenkins ended up in the water, whether he was there as a rescuer and what he was trained to do. These are all matters that the inquest is going to incorporate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will be covering matters that are so intertwined factually that I take the view that it would be far better that everybody sits and listens to what the matters are, and so that the witnesses are not inconvenienced by coming to court twice to give broadly similar evidence.”

The full hearing was scheduled for April 14 to 17.