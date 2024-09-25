Wigan borough robbery suspect subject to arrest warrant after court no-show

By Charles Graham
Published 25th Sep 2024, 15:45 BST
Police are hunting a 42-year-old Wigan borough woman charged with robbery.

Natalie Todd, of Car Bank Street in Atherton, had been due to appear before local justices to face a single charge of robbing a named male of £20 in Leigh on August 24 last year.

But she did not turn up and so the bench issued an arrest warrant for her.