Wigan borough robbery suspect subject to arrest warrant after court no-show
Police are hunting a 42-year-old Wigan borough woman charged with robbery.
Natalie Todd, of Car Bank Street in Atherton, had been due to appear before local justices to face a single charge of robbing a named male of £20 in Leigh on August 24 last year.
But she did not turn up and so the bench issued an arrest warrant for her.