Wigan car parts thief faces court bill
A Wigan 53-year-old who stole thousands of pounds worth of car parts has been sentenced.
Ronald Campbell, of Rose Hill Avenue, Pemberton, earlier this year appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to stealing a bumper, bonnet and headlights valued at £7,900 from WRPS Group in Horwich between October 4 and 5 2023.
Returning to court for sentencing, he was ordered to complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and pay compensation, a fine and court costs totalling £665.