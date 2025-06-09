Wigan Council drops case against farmer's waste transfer operation

By Charles Graham
Published 9th Jun 2025, 15:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A farmer accused of ignoring a Wigan Council order to stop using his land as a skip hire and waste transfer business has walked free after the case against him collapsed.

Justices had previously been told that John Hindley, of Carr Lane in Leigh, had been served an order on October 13 2023 by the local authority to cease business activities on the site by December 15 that year, clear all the associated paraphernalia by January 12 2024 and have the area restored to arable farm land by February.

And it was alleged that by that final date he had not obeyed the instructions and so was then in breach of the 1990 Town and Country Planning Act.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But at the latest hearing, the bench was told that Wigan Council had withdrawn the offence.

The defendant was told he was free to go and it was ordered that his defence costs be paid from central funds.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice