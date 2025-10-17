Wigan Council has paused its prosecution of a housing developer for incomplete work at Standish
The local authority has taken Wilmslow-based Morris Homes to court, claiming that it reneged on planning permission conditions.
Wigan magistrates heard that, as the owner of land situated to the north and south of Rectory Lane, the company was in breach of an enforcement notice issued by the town hall for "failing to comply with the stated condition of implementing landscaping works, play provision and footpaths” contrary to the 1990 Town and Country Planning Act.
The defence requested an adjournment until November 27 and Wigan Council has now issued a statement which reads: “The council took enforcement action against a developer who was allegedly not delivering on-site infrastructure as required.
"This prosecution has now been put on hold with progress being made on-site and officers are closely monitoring.”