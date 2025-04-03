Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan councillor has apologised and spiked a Facebook post after Wigan Athletic fans complained it offended them.

But Bolton Wanderers supporter John Vickers also said the remark, baiting opposition ranks during Tuesday’s derby at the Brick Community Stadium and posted on his private account, was common banter and nothing to do with hatred.

Some borough residents though thought the comment, “Another game against the six-fingered f******. Lots of empty seats as usual, not at the Bolton end” was not becoming of a councillor, especially as he represented some of them.

The Labour Hindley Green councillor wrote the expletive with two letters replaced by hashtags.

Hindley Green councillor John Vickers

One Latics fan wrote: “Should a councillor really be calling his constituents ‘six-fingered f******?”

Another rang Wigan Today to say: “There is a lot of offensive name-calling on social media between football fans and this is no exception unfortunately. However, I think political representatives should be expected to rise above this kind of behaviour.”

Coun Vickers said: “If I have caused any offence then I apologise. I have also removed the post. I should stress that this was on my private Facebook page and not the one I use as a councillor. They are kept completely separate.

"There is always banter between footballing rivals, whether it be Manchester, Livepool or London clubs. It’s not about hating: it's intense but friendly rivalry. I get banter all the time as a Bolton fan and it doesn’t offend me.

"I have many Wigan Athletic fan friends; in fact I was having drinks in the bar with one before the match.”

Wigan Council declined to comment.