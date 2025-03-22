A woman who conspired with her then partner to murder a Wigan dad will not be allowed to challenge either her conviction or life sentence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Electrician Liam Smith, 38, was shot in the face and then covered in acid after being lured outside his home in Shevintgton on November 24 2022.

Rachel Fulstow, now 39, who had met Mr Smith through dating app Tinder three years earlier, was convicted of his murder, as well as perverting the course of justice, following a trial at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court in 2023. She was told that she must serve at least 30 years behind bars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Hillier, 39, who had been in a relationship with Fulstow since 2021, was also found guilty of the murder. He must serve at least 33 years in custody.

Killers Michael Hillier and Rachel Fulstow

A hearing took place on Friday March 21 at the Court of Appeal in front of Lord Justice Males, Mrs Justice McGowan and Mr Justice Dexter Dias.

The court was told that there were four main grounds for Fulstow's appeal.

They were said to be a “failure to adjourn to allow more time to consider Hillier's various defence statements” and “rulings given during the trial.” Fulstow's legal team also claimed she wasn't permitted to call a defence witness and it was wrong to allow the trial to continue after two jurors had to be discharged when it overran.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also claimed there was new evidence that should be admitted on appeal relating to their relationship and that “lawyers had made various mistakes principally relating to decisions not to call witnesses.”

Michael Hillier and Rachel Fulstow must serve at least 33 and 30 years behind bars respectively before they are eligible for parole

The Appeal Court judges, however, said the trial judge "dealt with the matters comprehensively,” adding that 10 members of a jury was permissible and the withdrawal of two members did not render the conviction.

As a result they refused the application for leave to appeal against the conviction.

The trial heard Fulstow had met Mr Smith in York in 2019.

She said they had “non-consensual sex” at a hotel, but she did not describe it as rape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The body of Liam Smith, 38, was found on Kilburn Drive on the evening of Thursday, November 24 2022

Hillier, of Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, told the court that in early 2022 his then-girlfriend confided in him she was “graphically raped” by Mr Smith and together they decided to “go down the vigilante route” to “seek justice”.

Sentencing the pair, Judge Maurice Greene said whatever happened on the night appeared to be the underlying motive for the attack.

He said: “It was decided between you, you would exact your own vengeance.

“The two of you decided to act as judge, jury and executioner.”

He described the murder as “brutal and cold-blooded”.

Addressing university graduate Fulstow, the judge said it was “almost incomprehensible” that she had acted the way she had.

He added: “Whatever happened between you and Liam Smith can never be justification for what you and Michael Hillier did.”

Hillier, who said he was concerned in the production and distribution of a large-scale cannabis operation, had admitted driving to Mr Smith’s home on Kilburn Drive on November 24 and waiting outside in a Mitsubishi Shogun with false number plates.

Just before 7pm he lured Mr Smith out of the house and shot him with a modified shotgun, pouring acid and then soda crystals over him, the court heard.

Fulstow claimed she knew nothing of the attack until Hillier arrived at her house in Andrew Drive, York, and was “petrified” to go to the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the court heard in the days after the killing the couple went on holiday to Jamaica together.

The trial heard that CCTV footage, some from the victim's home and some from a bin wagon and an Asda delivery van, captured the vehicle driven by Hillier on the day of the murder.