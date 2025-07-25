A former psychiatrist has been jailed for six years for sexually assaulting patients in Wigan.

Vijay Gaikwad, 44, of St Catherine's Gardens, Lowton, denied sexually assaulting his patients, claiming he had not conducted physical examinations of the three women.

But he was found guilty of sexually assaulting three patients under his care after a trial at Bolton Crown Court last month.

Today, he was back in the dock to find out his punishment.

The offences occurred during medical appointments where he exploited his position of trust to inappropriately touch the victims.

The women had appointments with Gaikwad in 2019 and 2020 to discuss their mental health and ongoing medication.

In each appointment, Gaikwad suggested he needed to carry out a physical examination, in which he touched and squeezed their breasts, although there was no medical need for him to do so.

Det Con Lucy Page said: “Firstly, I would like to extend their gratitude to the victims who supported the investigation, who bravely came forward to report the incidents, despite the significant emotional distress they experienced.

"Gaikwad abused his position of trust in the most egregious manner and today's outcome reflects the seriousness of his actions. This sentencing will provide some sense of justice for the victims.

“Time is no barrier when it comes to being sexually abused – no matter how long ago it was, or how old you were at the time, we will listen to you. We will support you, investigate and act robustly against perpetrators. We will take your allegations seriously and treat you with dignity and respect.”

Gill Petrovic, senior crown prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “As a doctor, Vijay Gaikwad was trusted by his patients. He abused that trust by sexually assaulting three patients in his care.

“Gaikwad’s sickening actions have had a profound impact on the women who came to him for help. One woman told police that she had self-harmed after this incident because it had upset her so much.

“Gaikwad failed to take responsibility for his actions, making them relive their abuse at trial.

“I would like to thank the women who supported this prosecution. It would not have been possible to bring Gaikwad to justice without them.

“I hope this case will give other survivors of sexual abuse the confidence to come forward.”