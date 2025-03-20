The parents of a Wigan double killer’s second victim have voiced delight that his latest bid for freedom has been delayed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Pilkington was jailed for the 2006 manslaughter of his 19-year-old girlfriend Carly Fairhurst. And since his release about 10 years ago, has been in and out of jail ever since for a series of licence breaches.

It has meant that each time he is re-imprisoned, Carly’s mum and dad Shelagh and Trevor have to prepare for more parole hearings as he and his legal team argue why he should be at liberty again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years the Hindley couple have lost faith in a system which they believe should have thrown away the key long ago as far as the 42-year-old, who also served time along with his brother Andrew for the 2000 manslaughter of Paul Akister, is concerned.

Carly Fairhurst and her killer Darren Pilkington

Pilkington had only been out of prison for about six weeks when he was reincarcerated for yet another breach of his licence (what he actually did for this to happen has not been explained to the Fairhursts, although they were told that he had not harmed anybody and that he didn’t flout an exclusion zone order by coming to Wigan).

And he had been due to go before the Parole Board this month and subsequently discover whether he was soon going to be given yet another taste of freedom.

But a courtesy call to the Fairhursts from the Ministry of Justice this week revealed that matters had been put on ice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trevor said: “We were expecting a call, but one that would tell us that his hearing had happened and that he was soon going to be out again.

"So when they told us that the hearing had been deferred for at least six months we were, frankly elated.

"It seems to be for administrative reasons rather than because he has done something else wrong, but we were told that it might be even longer before his next hearing.

"The longer he stays locked up the better. Our views that he has been given more than enough chances already are well known. He will never be rehabilitated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pilkington pushed Carly downstairs during a row and left her badly injured all night before ringing 999 and at first claiming he had just come home to find her.

He is one of the few people in British legal history to be jailed for two unconnected manslaughters.

A parole hearing held last year decided that he should be released on licence again, subject to strict conditions including residing at a designated address, abiding by the exclusion zone, staying on the right side of the law and submitting to enhanced supervision, including a curfew and electronic tracking.

Against him it was said there were a number of risk factors from his past, which included his attitudes towards violence and crime, his choice of a negative peer group, misuse of both alcohol and drugs, communication difficulties and a generally unstable lifestyle. A poor response to supervision had been a persistent problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In favour was evidence that since his latest reincarceration his behaviour had been “generally good, that he had a trusted prison job and had obtained a vocational qualification.

There had been no evidence of any violent behaviour.

He had also completed work on alcohol, relapse prevention and managing boredom and stress.

He had remained on a specialist unit for those committed to recovering from their addictions and was considered to have developed a good level of insight into the risks associated with his drug use.