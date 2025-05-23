A motorist has finally confessed to attacking two police officers who caught him drink-driving.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eduard Nicorici, 32, of Scholes in Wigan, had previously appeared before borough justices to deny the assault by beating of PCs Willis and Evans on October 8 2023 and, on the same occasion, to have been at the wheel before giving a reading of 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

But on his latest court appearance he changed all of his pleas to guilty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was banned from the road for 36 months although this can be reduced to 36 weeks if he successfully completes a state-sanctioned course for drink-drivers.

Nicorici was ordered to complete 198 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of rehabilitation activities.