Wigan drink-driver handed suspended prison sentence and five-year ban
A Wigan motorist has been given a suspended prison sentence and banned from the roads for five years after drink-driving.
Adam Allsopp, 36, of Wigan Road, Ashton, was more than three times the legal limit when he was caught driving a Volvo V60 on Grantley Street, Ashton, on December 2.
He had 133mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeding the limit of 35mcg.
He pleaded guilty to drink-driving and driving other than in accordance with a licence.
Allsopp was given a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and was disqualified from driving for five years.
He was told to abstain from alcohol for 120 days, complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities and pay £85 prosecution costs and a £154 surcharge.