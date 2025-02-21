Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A motorist was well above four times the drink-drive limit when police stopped him driving near his Wigan home.

Paul Atherton, 49, was on Whitley Crescent, where he lives, on December 21 last year when a police patrol halted his Volkswagen Polo, borough justices heard.

He gave a reading of 160 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the legal limit is just 35.

The bench imposed an interim driving disqualification on Atherton prior to his sentencing on March 27.