Wigan drug-driver banned and put on rehab programme
When finally arrested Darren Latham was found to be under the influence of cocaine as well as in possession of the class A drug.
He had tried to flee police who saw him driving his Nissan Juke on Ridyard Street, Pemberton, erratically on December 4 last year, Wigan magistrates heard.
He pleaded to drug-driving, failing to stop for police, cocaine possession and driving without valid insurance.
Latham was disqualified from driving for 18 months, must undergo nine months of drug treatment, complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and pay a victim services surcharge, court costs and fine totalling £319.