A homeless 50-year-old has been barred from driving and given a community punishment for drug-driving and failing to stop for police.

When finally arrested Darren Latham was found to be under the influence of cocaine as well as in possession of the class A drug.

He had tried to flee police who saw him driving his Nissan Juke on Ridyard Street, Pemberton, erratically on December 4 last year, Wigan magistrates heard.

He pleaded to drug-driving, failing to stop for police, cocaine possession and driving without valid insurance.

Darren Latham had taken cocaine and more of the drug was found with him when his car was stopped by police

Latham was disqualified from driving for 18 months, must undergo nine months of drug treatment, complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and pay a victim services surcharge, court costs and fine totalling £319.