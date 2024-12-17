Wigan eight-year-old 'was raped four times' court hears
A Wigan 19-year-old has been accused of repeatedly raping an eight-year-old girl when he was a schoolboy.
Abdoulie Bah, of Prestt Grove, Worsley Mesnes, faces a total of 10 child sexual offences committed between August 2020 and October 2021 when he was 15 or 16.
Four rapes are alleged to have been committed between August and November 2020 and the other offences involved non-penetrative sexual activity with a child.
All the offences relate to the same complainant.
He is due to make his first appearance at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on January 2 when pleas are expected to be entered.