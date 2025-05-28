A Wigan man has been cleared of making threatening phone calls to family members.

John Geraghty, 54, of Whelley, had been charged with making phone calls which conveyed a threat to Chloe Geraghty and Lynne Geraghty on December 26 2023 and of harassment without violence, in that he is alleged to have made repeated calls to Lynne Geraghty between January 7 and 8 2024.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and before a trial could begin the prosecution offered no evidence in each case and he was told he was free to go.