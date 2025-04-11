Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who admitted to being in a hit-and-run crash while high on drink and drugs has narrowly avoided an immediate spell behind bars.

Nathan Greenwood, 26, of Windermere Road, Abram, had appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to charges of driving a Suzuki Ignis, on August 26, while under the influence of alcohol and cocaine, doing so while uninsured and not having a licence and driving off after damaging another vehicle on Warrington Road, causing scratches to its rear bumper.

Returning to court to learn his fate he received a 16-week custodial term but suspended it for 18 months.

He was also banned from driving for 30 months and ordered to complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and abstain from alcohol for 120 days.