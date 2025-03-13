Wigan’s hospital trust chairmanhas announced he is to retire from his role in June.

Mark Jones joined Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) in May 2021 and officially became chair in November of that year.

He brought experience with him from a long-standing and respected international and domestic career in the Pharma Industry and prior to joining WWL he was a Non-Executive Director at Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (LHCH).

People, organisational culture and values have been central to his approach, and he has been a visible and respected leader both internally and externally during his time at WWL.

Outgoing WWL chair Mark Jones

During his four years in post, Mr Jones has led the Board of Directors in a bid to engage more fully with partners and stakeholders, ensuring the trust was a key collaborator when the Greater Manchester Integrated Care Board was established; and the trust’s developing and deepening work with colleagues across Wigan borough and through the Healthier Wigan Partnership.

He was also heavily involved in supporting the recent launch of Wigan Council’s 10-year plan for the Borough Progress with Unity and was signatory of the Civic Partnership Agreement.

He supported WWL Governors to engage better with the communities that they represent and led the process to appoint Mary Fleming as the trust's Chief Executive.

Mr Jones said: “It has been an honour to be WWL Chair these past four years.

"This was a very difficult decision for me as I am so proud to be Chair at WWL, but it is now time for me to give a greater focus of my time and energy on my health and my family.

“I have had the privilege of working with some amazing and talented colleagues across WWL and the Wigan borough, who are hugely inspiring and strive every day to do their best for our patients and their families.

"I have enjoyed every second of my time at the trust and have made some great friends. It has been an enriching and fulfilling experience to see our teams work together, tirelessly, to provide the quality care that our patients need.”

Ms Fleming said: “Mark has been a passionate, dedicated and visible leader at WWL.

"During his time with us he has been a great advocate of stakeholder engagement and worked within the Wigan locality and Greater Manchester system, to support WWL in its journey to ‘outstanding’.

"It has been a pleasure to work with Mark. He has been insightful and supportive not just to me but to the Board of Directors. On behalf of everyone at WWL, we wish Mark the very best for his retirement.”

Following Mr Jones’s retirement, Francine Thorpe, WWL deputy chair, will become acting chair until a substantive appointment is made by the council of governors.

The process of recruitment and appointment is expected to take a period of months and will involve key stakeholders.

Mr Jones’s departure means that WWL will have appointed a new chair, chief executive and chief nurse all the in space of 18 months.