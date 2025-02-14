Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan 27-year-old has been found guilty of raping a woman as she slept.

Joiner Adam Clossick, of Hereford Road in Hindley, had been allowed to sleep on his victim’s settee after a night out with friends when he told her he didn’t have anywhere to stay due to a row with his partner.

But a Manchester Crown Court jury heard that during the night of January 9 2022 he went up to the then 23-year-old’s bedroom and raped her while she was asleep.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, woke the next morning to find Clossick in bed alongside her and her clothing disturbed.

Adam Clossick will be sentenced at Manchester Crown Court on March 28

Fearing she had been sexually assaulted, she told family, her mum reported the incident to the police and she was taken to a specialist rape clinic.

The hearing was told that samples taken confirmed Clossick’s DNA and he was arrested on suspicion of rape.

At first Clossick, of Hereford Road in Hindley, declined to comment, but once presented with the forensic evidence, he claimed that intercourse had been consensual.

This was his defence throughout the five-day trial, but a jury took just 90 minutes to deliver a unanimous guilty verdict.

Clossick was remanded into custody until he is sentenced at the same court on March 28.