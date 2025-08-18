A Wigan borough man has been jailed after finally admitting he attacked a woman and was armed with a blade.

Daniel Williams, 38, of Wigan Road in Atherton, had been due to stand trial at Bolton Crown Court for causing a named female actual bodily harm, knife possessoin, issuing a threat to kill and criminal damage (smashing her phone), all of which he had originally denied.

But after changing his plea to guilty to the first two charges, the prosecution agreed to the remaining charges to lie on file and the trial was scrapped.

He has now been sentenced to 10 months behind bars.