Wigan knife threat teen punished by courts
A teenager has admitted hurling threats while armed with a blade.
Jacob Grant, 18, of Colwyn Drive, Hindley Green, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to wielding a knife and using menacing or abusive words or behaviour in Amber Gardens, Hindley, on March 8 2024.
Grant also admitted to the criminal damage of a door at a Leigh home on October 20 2023.
His community sentence comprises the completion of 26 days of rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work.
He also has to pay the criminal damage victim £200 in compensation.