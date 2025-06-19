Wigan man accused of knifepoint rape attack

By Charles Graham
Published 19th Jun 2025, 12:30 BST
A Wigan man is accused of breaking into a woman's house to rape and sexually assault her at knifepoint.

Shane Liptrot, 25, of Anson Place, Kitt Green, appeared before Manchester magistrates to face charges of rape, assault by penetration, possessing a blade and trespassing on premises with intent to cause a sexual offence on June 7.

No pleas have yet been entered and the bench remanded Liptrot into custody until he makes his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on July 14.

