A Wigan man is accused of breaking into a woman's house to rape and sexually assault her at knifepoint.

Shane Liptrot, 25, of Anson Place, Kitt Green, appeared before Manchester magistrates to face charges of rape, assault by penetration, possessing a blade and trespassing on premises with intent to cause a sexual offence on June 7.

No pleas have yet been entered and the bench remanded Liptrot into custody until he makes his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on July 14.