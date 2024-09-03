Wigan man accused of threatening people with machete

By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Sep 2024
A Wigan 39-year-old has been charged with threatening two people with a machete.

Graeme Liptrot, of Mains Avenue, Bamfurlong, stood before borough justices to face charges of threatening a named male and female with the weapon at an address in Golborne on August 25 and to possessing the class B illegal substance amphetamine on the same occasion.

He was remanded into custody pending sentence at Bolton Crown Court on October 1.

Liptrot has previously denied shining a laser pen at a police helicopter.

That matter is next to be heard at Bolton on September 4.