A Wigan 39-year-old has been charged with threatening two people with a machete.

Graeme Liptrot, of Mains Avenue, Bamfurlong, stood before borough justices to face charges of threatening a named male and female with the weapon at an address in Golborne on August 25 and to possessing the class B illegal substance amphetamine on the same occasion.

He was remanded into custody pending sentence at Bolton Crown Court on October 1.

Liptrot has previously denied shining a laser pen at a police helicopter.

That matter is next to be heard at Bolton on September 4.