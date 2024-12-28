Wigan man admits stalking woman with phone calls and messages

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 28th Dec 2024, 15:45 GMT
A Wigan man who made "continual unwanted contact" with a woman through messages and phone calls has confessed to stalking.

Dean Brook, 38, of Birkside Close, Marus Bridge, stalked the woman between November 13 and December 6.

He also breached a non-molestation order by contacting her.

Wigan magistrates imposed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered him to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £154 surcharge.

