Wigan man admits stalking woman with phone calls and messages
A Wigan man who made "continual unwanted contact" with a woman through messages and phone calls has confessed to stalking.
Dean Brook, 38, of Birkside Close, Marus Bridge, stalked the woman between November 13 and December 6.
He also breached a non-molestation order by contacting her.
Wigan magistrates imposed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered him to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £154 surcharge.