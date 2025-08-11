A Wigan man has admitted trying to profit from a wrong delivery by putting scooter parts mistakenly sent to his home on eBay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Roberts, 51, of Princess Road, Ashton, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to the theft of £2,738 worth of Lambretta spares from Jonathan Spink.

The hearing was told that the parts were delivered to his home and instead of trying to return them, he thought he would flog them on the e-commerce site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both he and his wife Ayesha, 48, were initially charged with both theft (in her case "theft by finding") and fraud by false representation, but once Mark Roberts pleaded guilty to the theft and said his partner had nothing to do with it, the charges against her were dropped and she was discharged.

The prosecution also dropped the fraud charge against Roberts which he had continued to deny.

He was bailed until sentence back at Wigan Magistrates' Court on August 18.